AUD/USD analysis: neutral, upside limited by descendant trend line
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7423
The Australian dollar closed the day marginally lower, having trimmed most of its early losses ahead of the close, and still contained within its early weekly range. The pair fell at the beginning of the day as consumer confidence fell in May, with the Westpac index posting -1.1% from previous -0.7%. Wage price index during the first quarter of the year came in line with market's expectations and barely changed from the previous quarter. Up next in Australia is the Consumer Inflation Expectations report for May, previously at 4.1%. The pair has been ranging pretty much since the week started, maintaining a short term neutral stance according to the 4 hours chart, with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lies. Still, the price stands a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA, after a brief intraday slide below it. A daily descendant trend line coming from this year high stands now around the weekly highs in the 0.7445 region, but only if the price accelerates beyond it the break will be valid, and support additional gains. A steeper recovery beyond 0.7500 is needed to revert the negative tone seen these past weeks.
Support levels: 0.7400 0.7370 0.7330
Resistance levels: 0.7445 0.7490 0.7530
