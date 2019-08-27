AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6753

RBA’s Deputy Governor Debelle said the Aussie would likely remain under pressure.

Dollar out of the market’s favor amid global trade tensions.

AUD/USD would resume decline on a break below 0.6735, the immediate support.

The Australian dollar edged marginally lower against its American rival, holding anyway within familiar levels. The lack of relevant data published in these economies, alongside increasing uncertainty kept investors in cautious mode. Earlier in the day, RBA’s Deputy Governor Debelle spoke in an event in Australia, commenting that the latest Aussie weakness could continue amid the continued US-China trade conflict. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will only offer Q2 Construction Work Done, seen at -1.0% after falling by 1.9% in the first quarter.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically neutral, as the Aussie can’t attract investors, dragged by US-China trade jitters and RBA’s decision to cut rates to record lows, while the dollar is also suffering from the US-Sino tensions. The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that is holding just below its 20 and 100 SMA, both with modest downward slopes, while technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking directional strength. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 0.6735, from where the pair bounced multiple times before Monday’s downward knee-jerk.

Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6675

Resistance levels: 0.6790 0.6820 0.6860