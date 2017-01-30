AUD/USD analysis: neutral, but risk towards the downside

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7549

The AUD/USD pair saw little action at the beginning of the week, confined to a tight 40 pips range this Monday with action limited at the beginning of the day amid several holidays in Asia. In fact, Chinese markets will be closed for most of the week due to the New Year holiday, which will likely keep activity around the Aussie restricted. During the upcoming session, Australia will release December private sector credit figures and NAB's business confidence indicators, not usually big market movers. Mute gold prices, also helped keep the pair range bound. From a technical point of view, the pair maintains the neutral stance seen on previous update according to the 4 hours chart, given that technical indicators keep hovering around their mid-lines whilst the price hovers around a horizontal 20 SMA. The pair needs to leave the 0.75/0.76 range set last week to be able to gain some directional traction either side of the board, with the scale lean towards the downside in the short term.

Support levels: 0.7530 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7645 0.7690

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD