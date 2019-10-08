AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6731

Tensions between the US and China weighed on the Aussie.

Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October coming up next.

AUD/USD short-term bearish poised to break below 0.6670.

The AUD/USD pair remained under selling pressure, extending its weekly decline by a couple of pips to 0.6722. A modest advance was witnessed at the beginning of the day amid broad dollar’s weakness, and in spite of mixed Australian data, as the September NAB’s Business Conditions Index came in at 2 from a previous 1, although NAB’s Business Confidence for the same month decline to 0 from 1. Furthermore, the Caixin Services PMI contracted to 51.3, missing the market’s expectations of an advance to 52.9. This Wednesday, Australia will release the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October, previously at -1.7%.

Persistent trade tensions weighed on the pair, with late news indicating that the US has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials for the treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang. Earlier today, the US announced export restrictions on 28 Chinese companies. Tensions between the US and China led the way.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish and at risk of reaching fresh multi-year lows below that set this month at 0.6670. In the 4 hours chart, the pair failed to recover above its 20 SMA, now trading below all of its moving averages and with the 100 SMA accelerating below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain near daily lows, losing their bearish strength but maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 0.6700 0.6670 0.6625

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840