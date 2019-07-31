AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6837
- Australian inflation kept the pair afloat just temporarily.
- Central banks’ imbalances anticipating a bearish continuation.
- AUD/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below 0.6820.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6861 at the beginning of the day, following mixed Chinese PMI figures. According to the official estimates, manufacturing activity in July improved by more than anticipated, with the index printing 49.7, still within contraction territory. The Non-Manufacturing PMI resulted at 53.7 contracting from 54.2 and below the expected 54.5. The Aussie bounced from such a low following encouraging Australian inflation data, mostly in-line with the market’s expectations in the second quarter, better than in Q1. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI annualized, beat expectations with 1.6%. Following the US Federal Reserve event, the pair extended its decline to a fresh multi-month low of 0.6831
This Thursday, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, both for July. Later in the session, the country will add HIA New Home Sales and Q2 Export and Import Price indexes. China will offer the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.6 vs. the previous 49.4.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading a couple of pips above the mentioned daily low, and poised to extend its decline according to intraday technical readings. The 4 hours chart shows that intraday advances were repeatedly rejected from around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme oversold conditions, now heading south almost vertically, and now back into oversold levels. The pair has a long-term static support at 0.6820, with a break below it probably exacerbating the bearish case despite extreme readings.
Support levels: 0.6820 0.6790 0.6760
Resistance levels: 0.6880 0.6915 0.6940
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD enters the Asian session at around 1.1060
The American currency keeps advancing after a less-dovish Fed, which cut rates by 25bps as expected but hinted a pause in rate cuts. EUR/USD heading toward critical 1.1000 figure.
GBP/USD ends the day flat at around 1.1250
The Pound enjoyed some demand during the first half of the day, although GBP/USD recovery seems to have been a dead cat bounce. Brexit-related turmoil to maintain Sterling under pressure.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.87 and retreats almsot all the way back after Fed cut rates
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 108.87, reaching a fresh daily high after the FOMC released its statement.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: winds gust upwards in the european morning
A bullish opportunity may be confirmed in the next 48 hours. XRP is best placed to burst upwards. Bitcoin is lagging behind and keeps the $8,800 as an option.
Gold prices dump over 1% on the Fed's ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ and 25 basis point rate cut
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points today in what Powell called a ‘mid-cycle adjustment’. In addition to cutting because of a global slowdown and a desire to recentre inflation expectations, Powell has said that today's cut was an insurance cut to ensure against downside risks in trade.