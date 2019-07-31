AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6837

Australian inflation kept the pair afloat just temporarily.

Central banks’ imbalances anticipating a bearish continuation.

AUD/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below 0.6820.

The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6861 at the beginning of the day, following mixed Chinese PMI figures. According to the official estimates, manufacturing activity in July improved by more than anticipated, with the index printing 49.7, still within contraction territory. The Non-Manufacturing PMI resulted at 53.7 contracting from 54.2 and below the expected 54.5. The Aussie bounced from such a low following encouraging Australian inflation data, mostly in-line with the market’s expectations in the second quarter, better than in Q1. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI annualized, beat expectations with 1.6%. Following the US Federal Reserve event, the pair extended its decline to a fresh multi-month low of 0.6831

This Thursday, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, both for July. Later in the session, the country will add HIA New Home Sales and Q2 Export and Import Price indexes. China will offer the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.6 vs. the previous 49.4.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading a couple of pips above the mentioned daily low, and poised to extend its decline according to intraday technical readings. The 4 hours chart shows that intraday advances were repeatedly rejected from around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme oversold conditions, now heading south almost vertically, and now back into oversold levels. The pair has a long-term static support at 0.6820, with a break below it probably exacerbating the bearish case despite extreme readings.

Support levels: 0.6820 0.6790 0.6760

Resistance levels: 0.6880 0.6915 0.6940