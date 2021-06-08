AUD/USD Analysis: Multi-week descending trend-line continues to cap the upside

- AUD/USD edged higher for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through.
- A softer risk tone, modest USD strength capped any meaningful gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
- The market focus will remain glued to Thursday’s release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
The AUD/USD pair managed to gain some positive traction during the second half of the trading action on Monday and built on the previous session's strong move up. As investors looked past Chinese Trade Balance data, renewed US dollar selling bias provided a modest lift to the major for the second consecutive session. In USD terms, China's trade surplus fell to $45.53 billion in May from $50.5 billion previous while imports and exports both missed market estimates.
Meanwhile, Friday's softer NFP print tempered market expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later. This, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive on the first day of a new trading week. That said, a cautious mood around the US equity capped any further gains for the perceived riskier aussie, rather prompted some selling during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Apart from this, worries about rising inflationary pressure acted as a tailwind for the greenback and further contributed to the pair's modest decline. Hence, the key focus will remain on Thursday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which will be another piece of important macro data that would set the tone for the FOMC meeting on June 15-16. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair.
Market participants now look forward to second-tier US economic releases – Trade Balance figures and JOLTS Job Openings. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to producing some trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has struggled to make it through a three-week-old descending trend-line resistance. The mentioned barrier is currently pegged near the 0.7760-65 region, which if cleared decisively might trigger some short-covering move. The pair might then accelerate the move towards the 0.7800 mark en-route the 0.7815-20 supply zone. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the pair further beyond an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7855-60 region, allowing bulls to aim to reclaim the 0.7900 round figure.
On the flip side, the 0.7710-0.7700 region might protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might continue to find some support near the monthly swing lows, around the 0.7645 region. Sustained weakness below might then turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 0.7600 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
