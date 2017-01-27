AUD/USD analysis: modestly bearish, but hardly seen below 0.7450

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7546

The AUD/USD pair closed the week marginally lower at 0.7546 after failing to surpass the 0.7600 level, tested last week for the first time in two months. Weaker-than-expected Australian quarterly inflation figures weighed on the Aussie, later hurt by broad dollar's demand. Consumer Price index rose by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2016, matching previous quarter reading, but below market's expectations and previous 0.7%. Year-on-year, inflation also ticked lower, up by 1.6% against an expected 1.7% gain. Plummeting gold prices, with the commodity down around $25.00 an ounce for the week, also weighed on the Australian currency. Technically, the daily chart shows that the Momentum indicator has turned sharply lower from overbought level, and is close to cross its mid-line into negative territory, but also that the RSI indicator aims modestly higher around 60, and that the 20 DMA maintains a sharp bullish slope well below the current level, limiting chances of a steeper decline. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the price is struggling around a modestly bearish 20 SMA whilst technical indicators hold within neutral territory.

Support levels: 0.7530 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7645 0.7690

