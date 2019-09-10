AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6860
- Australian NAB’s Business Confidence Index declined to 1 in August.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for September coming next.
- AUD/USD losing bullish momentum, but no signs of a reversal yet.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day with modest gains, up for a sixth consecutive day although unable to reach a higher high for the week. The Aussie was capped by Chinese data, as despite inflation beat expectations in August, Producer Prices in the country fell 0.8% from a year earlier, its worst year-on-year contraction in three years. Furthermore, the Australian NAB’s Business Conditions Index in the same month decreased to 1 from 2, while the NAB’s Business Confidence Index also printed 1 from a previous 4. This Wednesday, Australia will release the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for September, previously at 3.6%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair flirted with the 50% retracement of its July/August decline late Monday, having spent the last 24 hours consolidating below it. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA continues advancing well above the larger ones, although the Momentum indicator extended its decline, now nearing its 100 level. The RSI, in the meantime, holds within overbought levels. The pair retains the positive stance, but technical indicators are giving some signs of upward exhaustion. A decline, however, seems more likely if the pair loses the 0.6830 support, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned monthly slide.
Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6880 0.6920 0.6950
