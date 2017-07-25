AUD/USD analysis: modest gains ahead of Australian Q2 CPI

The AUD/USD pair ended the day marginally higher at 0.7940, having held surpassed Monday's high by a couple of pips, reaching 0.7970 before easing. Backing the Aussie was copper, as the commodity surged to a five-month high of stronger Chinese demand and supply concerns, these lasts, amid strikes taking place among major worldwide producers, such as Antofagasta, and Barrick Gold. This Wednesday, Australia will release its Q2 CPI readings, expected little changed from previous quarter final readings, while later on the day, focus will shift towards Fed's decision. Technically, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance short--term, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators remain flat above their mid-lines, whilst the price settled a few pips above a still horizontal 20 SMA. Friday's low in the 0.7870 region is still a key support and the risk will remain towards the upside as long as the price holds above it, while a break above 0.7986, last week's and this year high, is the level to break to see the pair accelerating north.

