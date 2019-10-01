AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6705
- RBA cut rates to a new record low, left doors opened for further easing.
- Risk-averse sentiment keeps the upside limited for the Aussie.
- AUD/USD retains the bearish technical stance despite bouncing from lows.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6671, its lowest in a decade, on the back of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. As anticipated, the central bank cut interest rate by 25bps to a new record low of 0.75%, while the accompanying statement showed that the easing cut is far from over. Governor Lowe said that the risks to the global economy are clearly on the downside, while local economic progress was slower than what policymakers would like. Also, Building Permits in August declined by 1.1% when compared to the previous month, and by 21.5% when compared to a year earlier. The pair managed to bounce from the mentioned low as the greenback was hit by worse-than-expected US data, although the advance was limited by the negative momentum of equities.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening barely trading above the 0.6700 figure, still at risk of extending its decline as, in the 4 hours chart, it continues developing far below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its downward slope, while technical indicators barely recovered from extreme oversold readings, having already lost their upward strength. The 0.6730 level is the immediate resistance ahead of 0.6770. Only above this last, the bearish pressure could ease, although there’s a long way ahead before it could enter bullish territory.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6670 0.6620
Resistance levels: 0.6730 0.6770 0.6805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
