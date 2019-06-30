AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7020
- US-China trade truce favors AUD gains, Chinese data, on the contrary, weighs on Aussie.
- Rising equities underpinned the pair, risk-on seen at the begging of the week.
The AUD/USD pair closed with solid gains for a second consecutive week, establishing at 0.7020, its highest weekly close in over two months. The Aussie found support throughout the week on renewed hopes that China and the US will resume trade talks, something confirmed over the weekend, and higher gold prices, with spot surging to its highest in over five years. Adding to the bullish case of the pair, US indexes closed Friday with modest gains, with the Dow and the S&P posting the best June in decades. The pair has received mixed clues from weekend news, as despite trade tensions receded and hopes surged about an US-China trade deal, data from the second world’s largest economy disappointed. The Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.4 in June, matching the previous monthly reading but below the 49.5 expected. The Non-Manufacturing PMI printed 54.2, below the previous 54.3 and the expected 54.5. Early Monday, Australia will publish HIA New Home Sales for May and TD Securities Inflation for June, while China will offer the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, this last seen at 50.0 vs. 50.2 previously.
From a technical point of view, the pair is bullish in its daily chart, as it kept advancing above the 20 DMA, now nearing the 100 DMA, an immediate dynamic resistance at around 0.7040. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have advanced within positive levels, the Momentum maintaining its bullish stance and the RSI consolidating at around 62. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, technical readings favor the upside, as the pair keeps advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, the RSI aims north, despite being in overbought territory, while the Momentum resumed its advance within positive levels, although holding below Friday’s high.
Support levels: 0.6990 0.6955 0.6920
Resistance levels: 0.7040 0.7075 0.7110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips to daily lows as bears break below 1.1370
EUR/USD is dwelling above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk. As bears broke below 1.1370, the next supports can be seen at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD spikes to 3-day highs but again is rejected from above 1.2700
The GBP/USD pair spiked to 1.2733, reaching the highest level since Tuesday but just like it happened over the last three days, failed to hold on top of 1.2700 and weakened, pulling back to the previous range.
USD/JPY: Greenback ending the week above 107.50 against Japanese Yen
The market is stabilizing above 107.50 in the near term. The level to beat for bulls is at 108.10. The spot is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Focus on trade, NFP.
Bitcoin Price Top Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours. The long-term Bitcoin’s bullish trend remains intact.
Gold propped up a touch below six-year high
Gold ended the New York session at 1409, virtually flat on the day having traveled between $1,405.86 and $1,424.64. However, gold futures scored their biggest monthly percentage gain in three years.