AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7020

US-China trade truce favors AUD gains, Chinese data, on the contrary, weighs on Aussie.

Rising equities underpinned the pair, risk-on seen at the begging of the week.

The AUD/USD pair closed with solid gains for a second consecutive week, establishing at 0.7020, its highest weekly close in over two months. The Aussie found support throughout the week on renewed hopes that China and the US will resume trade talks, something confirmed over the weekend, and higher gold prices, with spot surging to its highest in over five years. Adding to the bullish case of the pair, US indexes closed Friday with modest gains, with the Dow and the S&P posting the best June in decades. The pair has received mixed clues from weekend news, as despite trade tensions receded and hopes surged about an US-China trade deal, data from the second world’s largest economy disappointed. The Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.4 in June, matching the previous monthly reading but below the 49.5 expected. The Non-Manufacturing PMI printed 54.2, below the previous 54.3 and the expected 54.5. Early Monday, Australia will publish HIA New Home Sales for May and TD Securities Inflation for June, while China will offer the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, this last seen at 50.0 vs. 50.2 previously.

From a technical point of view, the pair is bullish in its daily chart, as it kept advancing above the 20 DMA, now nearing the 100 DMA, an immediate dynamic resistance at around 0.7040. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have advanced within positive levels, the Momentum maintaining its bullish stance and the RSI consolidating at around 62. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, technical readings favor the upside, as the pair keeps advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, the RSI aims north, despite being in overbought territory, while the Momentum resumed its advance within positive levels, although holding below Friday’s high.

Support levels: 0.6990 0.6955 0.6920

Resistance levels: 0.7040 0.7075 0.7110