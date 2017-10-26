AUD/USD analysis: lowest settlement in 3-month, bearish

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7671

AUD remains pressured ahead of Q3 PPI figures.

Plummeting metals adding to the bearish case.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a fifth consecutive day, ending it at 0.7670, its lowest settlement since October 12th. The Aussie managed to advance against the greenback up to 0.7718 at the beginning of the day, as the negative dollar's momentum from Wednesday extended, but the pair changed course and resumed its bearish trend, amid resurgent demand for the US currency. Lower gold prices, currently nearing October's low, also weighed on the Aussie. Australia will release its Q3 Producer Price Index during the upcoming Asian session, alongside with the RBA annual report. Soft inflation has been the catalyst for Wednesday's slide and worst-than-expected figures at factory levels will likely fuel the dominant trend. From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair is still poised to extend its decline, despite being oversold according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the 20 SMA has accelerated its decline above the current level, whilst the RSI indicator maintains its downward slope, currently at 25.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7730 0.7770

