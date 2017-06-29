AUD/USD analysis: looking at Chinese PMIs for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades at 0.7673, a few pips below a fresh three-month high of 0.7685, achieved on broad dollar's weakness. There were no major news coming from Australia, with a minor housing figure released at the beginning of the week giving mixed signals, as the HIA house price index rose 1.1% in May, following a 0.8% advance in April. Sales soared in Queensland, up 31% but plunged in South Australia and Victoria by roughly 15%, quite an uneven result and a good reason for the RBA to be concerned. The HIA forecast model still points for a contraction in construction during the upcoming years. The Asian macroeconomic calendar will become more interesting this Friday, with the release of Chinese official PMIs for June, which if contracted, will likely weigh on the Aussie. Technically, the pair retains its positive stance, as the 4 hours chart shows that the price continues developing well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have retreated modestly, but are still within overbought territory.
Support levels: 0.7610 0.7575 0.7530
Resistance levels: 0.7685 0.7710 0.7740
