AUD/USD analysis: limited gains on dollar's weakness

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7784

The AUD/USD pair recovered the ground lost on Monday to enter positive territory for the week, ending the day around 0.7784 after toping for the day at 0.7796. The Aussie found support at the beginning of the day on a better-than-expected NAB index, indicating that business conditions remained solid in September, with the confidence index up to 7 in September, up from 5 in August. The greenback remained under pressure all through the day, amid persistent risk-averse sentiment, ahead of the developments in Spain, Europe. Sentiment improved by the end of the US session, resulting in the greenback gaining some ground against its major rivals, but closing anyway in the red for the day. The upcoming Asian session will bring minor Chinese monetary figures, but there are no news scheduled in Australia, with risk sentiment leading the way. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price settled a few pips above a still bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators barely entered positive territory before losing upward strength, indicating that buying interest is still limited around the commodity-related currency.

Support levels: 0.7730 0.7680 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7925

