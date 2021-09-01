AUD/USD

On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar edged lower by 30 pips or 0.41% against the US Dollar. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7307 during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could maintain the ascending channel pattern during the following trading session.

However, bullish traders might encounter resistance at 0.7338 within Wednesday's session.