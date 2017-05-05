AUD/USD analysis: latest bounce not enough to prevent further declines

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7418

Despite recovering on Friday, the AUD/USD pair closed the week at its lowest since mid January, barely settling above the 0.7400 level after trading as low as 0.7367. Weighing on the Aussie this past week were softer-than-expected Chinese PMIs, and a neutral RBA. The poor performance of base metals also affected the commodity-related currency, these lasts, affected also by poor Chinese data and delayed news on US Trump's promises of infrastructure investment. Daily basis, technical indicators have bounced modestly from near oversold readings but remain within negative territory, whilst the 20 DMA heads south far above the current level. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have corrected oversold conditions, but are also developing below their mid-lines, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope a few pips above the current level. April's low at 0.7430 is not the immediate resistance, with chances of further short term advances on a break above it. Nevertheless, the risk will remain towards the downside as long as the pair holds below the 0.7500 threshold.

Support levels: 0.7395 0.7365 0.7330

Resistance levels: 0.7440 0.7490 0.7530

