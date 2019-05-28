AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6922
- Australia will release April HIA New Home Sales, previously at -0.1%.
- Risk aversion and speculation the RBA will cut rates limit gains for Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained confined to a well-limited range just above the 0.6900 level, as the Aussie remains away from the market's radar. Ending the day in the 0.6920 price zone, the absence of macroeconomic releases keeps the Aussie mute, while tensions between the US and China spook speculative interest. The pair, however, remains depressed amid speculation that the RBA will shortly cut its cash rate to a new record low, below the current 1.5%. Equities, another Aussie driver, edged mostly lower Tuesday, with Wall Street accelerating its decline ahead of the close, anticipating a tough session for Asian stocks and therefore the Aussie. Australia will release April's HIA New Home Sales during the upcoming session, previously at -0.1%.
The technical picture didn't change much from the previous update, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing below nearing a bearish 100 SMA ad holding a few pips above the 20 SMA, with the distance between both shrinking further, reflecting the absence of a clear trend. The Momentum indicator turned sharply lower after a failed attempt to break higher, approaching its 100 level from above, while the RSI indicator remains directionless at around 58. Chances of an upward correction will increase on an acceleration through 0.6935, the immediate resistance, while bears will resume selling should the pair lose the 0.6895 support.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6865 0.6825
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6965 0.7000
