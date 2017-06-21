AUD/USD analysis: key support at 0.7535

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7549

The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a third consecutive day, turning bearish, at least short term, after detaching from the 0.7600 mark. The Aussie took a hit at the beginning of the day from the Westpac Melbourne Institute leading index, down to 0.62% in May from 1.01% in April, indicating the pace of economic activity has likely eased in the second quarter of the year. Weaker equities and commodities' prices also dented demand for the Aussie. The pair has began correcting its latest run, now below the 23.6% retracement of the 0.7372/0.7635, and with an immediate support at the 38.2% retracement of the same advance at 0.7535. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA is gaining downward traction above the current level, whist technical indicators reached oversold territory, now decelerating, but far from reversing. Below the mentioned support, the pair has room to extend its slide towards its early June lows in the 0.7380 region during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.7535 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7560 0.7600 0.7640

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD