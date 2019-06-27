AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7003
It was a quiet day for the AUD/USD that continued to rise steadily but slowly. The greenback lost ground against commodity link currencies and ended flat versus its European rivals. Markets appear to be on a waiting mode. The Aussie is having the best week since January against the US dollar. The risk to those gains on Friday seems to be the expectations about the G20. US data to be released includes the personal income and spending report, Core PCE, and consumer confidence. Income, spending, and inflation numbers are relevant for the Fed, but the impact on the US dollar has not been uniform over time, and lately not significant. Positioning ahead of the outcome of the G20 and also ahead of the RBA meeting next week could play a relevant game on Friday.
Technically speaking, the key over the next hours is to see if AUD/USD seems comfortable above 0.7000 and what happens when it approaches the next resistance at 0.7020. Technical indicators present a bullish outlook, particularly if it holds on to of 0.7000. The current level represents a risk of an acceleration to the upside, but also of a sharp reversal. On the upside, above 0.7020, the Aussie could start to look at a downtrend line from November highs at 0.7090. A correction should find support at 0.6970 and below is even the stronger 0.6940/50 area that if hit, will likely be followed by a rebound.
Support levels: 0.6980 0.6950 0.6935
Resistance levels: 0.7010 0.7050 0.7070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
