On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On the AUD/USD charts the event caused a sharp surge, which broke one resistance level after another. Namely, a 81 base point or 1.12% surge occurred.
In the aftermath of the surge, the rate retraced down to find support in the late December high level zone at 0.7273/0.7279. On Thursday, the pair resumed its surge, as the support zone was strong enough to cause a move above the resistance of the 0.7300 mark.
The AUD/USD currency pair could eventually find resistance in the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 0.7345. Above the pivot point, note the 0.7360/0.7370 zone, which acted as both resistance and support in November 2021. Further above, the pair might stop at the 0.7400 level.
Meanwhile, a decline of the pair would look for support in the 0.7273/0.7279 zone. Below the zone, the weekly R1 at 0.7264 might act as support. Further below, take into account the approaching 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7235.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
