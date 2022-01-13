On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On the AUD/USD charts the event caused a sharp surge, which broke one resistance level after another. Namely, a 81 base point or 1.12% surge occurred.

In the aftermath of the surge, the rate retraced down to find support in the late December high level zone at 0.7273/0.7279. On Thursday, the pair resumed its surge, as the support zone was strong enough to cause a move above the resistance of the 0.7300 mark.

The AUD/USD currency pair could eventually find resistance in the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 0.7345. Above the pivot point, note the 0.7360/0.7370 zone, which acted as both resistance and support in November 2021. Further above, the pair might stop at the 0.7400 level.

Meanwhile, a decline of the pair would look for support in the 0.7273/0.7279 zone. Below the zone, the weekly R1 at 0.7264 might act as support. Further below, take into account the approaching 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7235.