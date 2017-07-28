AUD/USD analysis: inflation data to lead the way short-term

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7986

The AUD/USD pair closed up for a third consecutive week at 0.7986, but off its high of 0.8065. Soft inflation figures coming from Australia, alongside with comments from RBA governor Philip Lowe, who suggested that the RBA won't automatically follow the lead of its worldwide counterparts regarding tightening, weighed on the Aussie. However, persistent dollar's weakness and the strength in commodities and equities, kept the pair afloat. At the beginning of the week, Australia will release multiple macroeconomic readings, including the latest TD Securities inflation figures, this last probably the most relevant. A disappointment in there could see the pair retreating further, but won't be enough to revert the dominant bullish trend. Technically, the risk remains towards the upside as the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold within overbought territory, these lasts, with no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators turned lower within positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a bullish slope below the current level, suggesting downward moves will likely remain limited. Anyway, the key support is 0.7870, in where the pair bottomed the past two weeks, with a break below it required to confirm a downward move ahead.

Support levels: 0.7950 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.8020 0.8050 0.8095

