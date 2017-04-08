AUD/USD analysis: increased bearish potential, but confirmations needed

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7928

The AUD/USD pair settled at 0.7928, down for the week, as the US positive jobs' reported added to a cautious RBA tone. The Central Bank released the Minutes of its latest meeting, showing that policymakers decided to trim their GDP forecasts for 2017 while cautioned markets about the negative effect of a strong Aussie dollar that could weigh over economic growth and inflation. The pair fell down to 0.7891, but quickly recovered the 0.7900 mark, somehow indicating that market players are not yet willing to jump into the greenback. The technical picture presents an increasing bearish potential in the daily chart, as the price barely settled above a bullish 20 DMA, while the Momentum indicator entered bearish territory with a strong downward slope as the RSI indicator corrects overbought conditions, not enough, however, to confirm additional declines. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators lost upward strength within negative territory following a limited upward correction, in line with the longer term perspective. The main support is the 0.7870 level, as the pair bounced from the region on attempts to break lower during the past two weeks.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7980 0.8020 0.8065

