AUD/USD analysis: holding on to its bullish stance

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7487

The AUD/USD pair fell sharply at the beginning of the day, quoting as low as 0.7442 as the Aussie got hit by a Moody's downgrade to China. The financial services company cut the credit rating of the country to A1 from Aa3, but revised the outlook to stable from negative. The pair reverted its early gains and edged higher, up for a fourth consecutive day, and retaining the bullish stance seen on previous updates, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has managed to recover above its 20 SMA that heads now north around 0.7470, and technical indicators bouncing from their mid-lines, but below previous weekly highs. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty during the upcoming Asian session, with the pair then probably depending on equities, particularly mining-related ones for direction. A stronger recovery is likely on an advance beyond 0.7515 this week high and the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.7470 0.7430 0.7375

Resistance levels: 0.7515 0.7550 0.7590

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD