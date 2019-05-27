AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6915

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are expected to keep the Aussie pressured.

Risk-averse sentiment keeps leading the way, set to resume this Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair eased within range, retreating from a daily high of 0.6938 but holding above the 0.6900 level. The American currency got to appreciate after a soft start to the week amid government bond yields easing worldwide, a sign that demand for safety continues, amid tensions between the US and China. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Tuesday, and in fact, nothing relevant throughout the week, although China will release some first-tier figures this Thursday that could affect the Aussie. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing are expected to keep it pressured.

The 4 hours chart shows that the pair retreated after nearing a bearish 100 SMA, holding a few pips above the 20 SMA, with the distance between both shrinking, reflecting the absence of a clear trend. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have eased from near overbought readings having turned flat within positive ground, so far, limiting the risk of a bearish movement. A downside extension would be more likely on a break below 0.6895, while renewed buying interest beyond 0.6935 should favor a test of 0.7000.

Support levels: 0.6895 0.6865 0.6825

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6965 0.7000

