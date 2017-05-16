AUD/USD analysis: higher in range, key descendant trend line at 0.7460

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7430

The AUD/USD pair stated the day with a soft tone, falling down to a daily low of 0.7394 before recovering by the end on dollar's weakness. The RBA released the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting during the past Asian session, adding little to what the market already knew as policy makers reiterated their view that rates will remain low for the foreseeable future, and that the housing and labor markers need to remain under "careful monitoring." Australia will release its Q1 wage price index and the Westpac leading and consumer confidence indexes, during the upcoming Asian session, with the first more likely to trigger interesting movements in the pair. Despite closing in the green, the pair held below its previous weekly high, and lacks enough upward momentum to confirm further gains, according to technical readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, indicators lack directional strength, holding flat within positive territory. The pair however, met buying interest on approaches to a bullish 20 SMA, currently providing support at 0.7400, while further gains will depend on the price's ability to surpass a daily descendant trend line coming from this year high at 0.7460 for this Wednesday.

Support levels: 0.7400 0.7370 0.7330

Resistance levels: 0.7460 0.7500 0.7545

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD