AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6839
- US President Trump´s comments on progress with China lifted the market’s mood.
- Gold prices came under strong selling pressure on risk-appetite, weighing on AUD.
- AUD/USD to continue meeting sellers on runs toward the 0.6900 price zone.
The Australian dollar recovered against its US rival, with the pair hitting 0.6844 before braking. The pair’s advance became more relevant during US trading hours, following comments from President Trump indicating progress in phase one of the trade deal. Trump added that they were expecting to sign it at the APEC summit in Chile in November. The positive tone of equities also helped the Aussie, although Wall Street’s late retracement and the sour tone of commodities limited the pair’s gains.
There are no macroeconomic events scheduled for release in Australia, although RBA’s Governor Lowe is due to deliver a speech, not particularly linked to monetary policy.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish move, having recovered within range. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is technically neutral, as it recovered above its 20 SMA, now directionless, while technical indicators have bounced from daily lows to reach their midlines before losing directional strength. The risk of a downward move receded, but chances of a bullish run are even lower at the time being, as sellers will probably surge, on approaches to the 0.6900 price zone.
Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
Resistance levels: 0.6840 0.6875 0.6900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.