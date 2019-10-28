AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6839

US President Trump´s comments on progress with China lifted the market’s mood.

Gold prices came under strong selling pressure on risk-appetite, weighing on AUD.

AUD/USD to continue meeting sellers on runs toward the 0.6900 price zone.

The Australian dollar recovered against its US rival, with the pair hitting 0.6844 before braking. The pair’s advance became more relevant during US trading hours, following comments from President Trump indicating progress in phase one of the trade deal. Trump added that they were expecting to sign it at the APEC summit in Chile in November. The positive tone of equities also helped the Aussie, although Wall Street’s late retracement and the sour tone of commodities limited the pair’s gains.

There are no macroeconomic events scheduled for release in Australia, although RBA’s Governor Lowe is due to deliver a speech, not particularly linked to monetary policy.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish move, having recovered within range. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is technically neutral, as it recovered above its 20 SMA, now directionless, while technical indicators have bounced from daily lows to reach their midlines before losing directional strength. The risk of a downward move receded, but chances of a bullish run are even lower at the time being, as sellers will probably surge, on approaches to the 0.6900 price zone.

Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730

Resistance levels: 0.6840 0.6875 0.6900