AUD/USD analysis: higher highs, but still unable to clear 0.7965 resistance

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7951

The AUD/USD pair trimmed late Monday gains and closed the day with modest gains, but still unable to surpass the critical 0.7965 level clearly. The pair traded as high as 0.7982, helped by dollar's sell-off and gold rallying to fresh yearly highs amid ongoing risk aversion, although a sharp decline in European equities dented demand for the Australian currency. Australia will release some housing and credit data for July during the upcoming Asian session, not enough to set a trend for the pair, but indeed to trigger some interesting moves short-term. The pair has posted a fourth consecutive high daily basis, somehow indicating a constructive stance, although a possible sustainable extension beyond 0.8000 is still unlikely, moreover ahead of the RBA meeting in the upcoming days. In the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA that converges with a Fibonacci support around 0.7935, while technical indicators have turned sharply lower within positive territory. Below the mentioned support, the pair may correct lower, down to 0.7870 a strong static support, albeit losses below this last seem unlikely.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8030

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD