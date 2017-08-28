AUD/USD analysis: heading to 0.8000 on dollar's weakness

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7967

The AUD/USD pair settled late US session at its highest since August 4th, backed by a run in gold prices to fresh 2017 highs beyond the 1,300 threshold, and dollar's broad weakness. For a second consecutive week, the Australian macroeconomic calendar will have little to offer, with attention shifting towards RBA meeting and August employment data to be released early September. Speculative interest will then evaluate whether the RBA will sustain its on-hold stance, which will be negative for the Aussie, or offer a more confident outlook, fueling the pair to fresh yearly highs. The US Federal Reserve will also have its monetary policy meeting later in the month, but chances of a sudden change in the US monetary policy, particularly as data continue being unsupportive, seems less likely. From a technical point of view, the pair has stalled its recovery around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline between 0.8038 and 0.7807, but given that the price hasn't retreated and that technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have turned modestly higher within positive territory, chances are of an upward extension for the upcoming hours with the market now pointing for a test of 0.8000.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.8000 0.8030 0.8065

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD