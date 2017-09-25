AUD/USD analysis: gold's bounce limits Aussie decline

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7942

The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Monday, but traded within Friday's range, as the pair got trapped between a rising greenback against currencies, but also a falling one against safe-haven gold. The yellow metal regained the $1,300.00 level early US afternoon, as a North Korea representative said the country considered US Trump's latest words as a declaration of war. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has little to offer this week, which means that sentiment will lead movements in the pair alongside with US-related headlines. Technically, the pair is poised to extend its decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gains downward momentum above the current level, acting additionally like dynamic resistance since late last week and currently at 0.7960. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level, but the RSI indicator gained downward strength, now heading south around 40. The pair bottomed at 0.7908 last week, being then the immediate support and the level to break to confirm a downward extension towards a major static support around 0.7870.

Support levels: 0.7910 0.7870 0.7825

Resistance levels: 0.7960 0.8000 0.8030

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD