AUD/USD analysis: gaining bearish potential

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7960

The AUD/USD pair ended Friday at 0.7960, down for a second consecutive week, as Fed's monetary policy announcement highlighted the divergences between both central banks. Earlier on the week, RBA Governor Lowe was on the wires, stating that rate hikes in other economies had no direct implications on Australia, somehow indicating that the RBA is not willing to join the tightening train. Further weighing on the Aussie was S&P decision to cut China's credit rating by a notch to A+ with stable outlook on Thursday. Another factor denting AUD's demand were gold prices, as the commodity lost the 1,300.00 threshold on speculation the US Federal Reserve will raise rates next December. The pair attempted to regain the 0.80 figure, trading as high as 0.8098 mid week, but the sharp reversal following the move left the pair at risk of falling further this upcoming week, particularly considering it closed at its lowest in over two weeks. In the daily chart, the downside is favored, as the price settled below a now flat 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators stand within bearish territory, although aiming to bounce from weekly lows. The bearish potential is limited, as the pair has entered a consolidative phase this summer that is yet to unwind. In the shorter term, the 4 hours chart indicates that the pair has scope to extend its decline, as an intraday advance met selling interest around a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 0.7985, while the Momentum indicator keeps heading south entering oversold territory, as the RSI indicator also turns lower within bearish ground.

Support levels: 0.7910 0.7870 0.7825

Resistance levels: 0.7985 0.8030 0.8070

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD