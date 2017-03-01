AUD/USD analysis: further gains on an advance beyond 0.7250

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7231

The AUD/USD pair posed a solid advance this Tuesday, rising up to 0.7240 and closing the day barely below this last. During the past Asian session, better-than-expected Chinese data pushed the Aussie higher, as China's Caixin manufacturing PMI for December, resulted at 51.9, beating expectations of 50.7 and previous 50.9, improving at its fastest pace in three years. Data coming from Australia showed that house prices rose by the most in seven years during 2016, amid record low interest rates in the country, up by 10.9% in the year, whilst the AIG Performance of Manufacturing index for December came in at 55.4, above November's 54.2. Dollar's demand following London's opening sent the pair lower, although the strong momentum in equities and base metals maintained the downside limited. With no data coming from the antipodean country this Wednesday, the technical picture for the pair presents a limited upward potential as the price is above a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, now converging with a major Fibonacci resistance at 0.7210, but technical indicators lack upward momentum aiming modestly higher around their mid-lines. The pair has topped in the 0.7240 during these last few weeks, which means that a clear break above it is required to confirm further gains.

Support: levels: 0.7210 0.7175 0.7145

Resistance levels: 0.7250 0.7290 0.7330

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD