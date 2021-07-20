AUD/USD Analysis: Fresh multi-month lows and counting, seems vulnerable to slide further

AUD/USD continued losing ground for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and continued exerting pressure.

RBA minutes, PBOC inaction failed to impress bullish traders or lend any support.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday and dropped to near eight-month lows during the Asian session. The global risk sentiment took a hit amid growing market fears that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery. This was evident from a sea of red in the equity markets, which provided a strong boost to the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, the extended lockdowns in Australia’s two most populous states of Sydney and Victoria further contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.

Bulls failed to gain any respite after the minutes of the July 5 RBA meeting reiterated that the central bank's base scenario for the economy is that conditions for rate hikes will not be met before 2024. In other central bank events, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept Loan Prime Rates (LPR) for one year and five years intact around 3.85% and 4.65%, albeit did little to influence the China-proxy Australian dollar. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the risk-off impulse in the markets will continue to play a key role in influencing the major and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, the global flight to safety was reinforced by the overnight steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with diminishing odds for an imminent Fed action in the near future, dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a more than five-month lows of 1.176%. In fact, the Fed funds futures showed the chances of a quarter-point hike in December 2022 fell to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13, while the likelihood that the Fed raises rates in January 2023 dropped to 70% from 100% last Tuesday. Adding to this, the spread between 10-year and 2-year yields remained near February lows, signalling doubts about the growth outlook. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight downfall confirmed a fresh bearish break below the 6138% Fibonacci level of the 0.6990-0.8008 strong move up. However, RSI (14) on the daily chart is already flashing oversold conditions and warrants some caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for any further depreciating move. Nevertheless, the pair remains vulnerable to weaken further below the 0.7300 mark and slide towards testing the 0.7270-65 horizontal zone. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the next major support near the 0.7230 region en-route the 0.7200 round figure.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt will now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 61.8% Fibo. level support breakpoint. The mentioned hurdle is pegged near the 0.7385 region. This is closely followed by the 0.7400 mark, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering move. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7425-30 region and aim to reclaim the key 0.7500 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and should act as a pivotal point for bullish traders.