AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6960

The AUD/USD pair finished Tuesday virtually unchanged, unable to benefit from the positive mood prevailing in financial markets. The AUD/USD pair pushed lower during the Asian session but rebounded during the American trading hours to turn flat on the day near 0.6960. The data published from Australia revealed that the NAB's Business Confidence Index jumped to 7 in May from 0 in April to help the AUD limit its losses. On Wednesday, Westpac will release its Consumer Confidence gauge for June.

From a technical viewpoint, the short-term perspective remains slightly bearish, with the Momentum indicator and the RSI below their midlines, and price oscillating around the 200-SMA in the 4-hour chart. Immediate support is seen at the 20-day SMA at the 0.6930 zone. A break here, could accelerate the fall toward late-May lows around 0.6900 and then 0.6865. On the upside, AUD/USD needs to regain the 100-day SMA, currently at 0.7067 to ease the negative tone and attempt a rise to 0.7120 (200-day SMA).

Support levels: 0.6930 0.6900 0.6865

Resistance levels: 0.7020 0.7070 0.7120

