AUD/USD analysis: flat around 0.7900, upside limited

The AUD/USD pair trimmed all of its daily losses to close the day flat a few pips above the 0.7900 level, amid a recovery in US equities, which changed course mid US afternoon after a soft start to the day. The Australian macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Thursday, with deteriorated market's mood being behind the early decline. The pair has posted a fourth consecutive low daily basis at 0.7866 in line with further declines ahead, although given dollar's persistent weakness no big slides are to be expected. The short term picture leans the scale towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, advances are being contained by a modestly bearish 20 SMA, while the RSI indicator has turned horizontal after reaching its mid-line whilst the Momentum indicator advanced up to its mid-line, unable to extend its strength into positive territory. A recovery beyond 0.7930 could favor additional gains, with the next resistance being past week high 0f 0.7962, where selling interest will likely re-surge.

