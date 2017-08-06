AUD/USD analysis: flat ahead of further Chinese data
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7545
The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat around 0.7545, trimming early losses that followed the release of Australian trade figures, showing that the trade surplus narrowed sharply as coal exports were disrupted following Cyclone Debbie. April's trade balance offered a surplus of A$0.55B, well below previous A$3.16B or the expected A$1.95B. A sharp increase in Chinese exports, however, up by 22.1% in May, offset the negative Australian figure. China will release its May inflation figures while Australia will release some housing data, although the result of UK election, to be release early Asia, may offset everything else, at least until the market ends digesting the result. From a technical point of view, the upside remains favored, given that the pair is holding well above a bullish 20 SMA in its 4 hours chart and near its recent multi-week high, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 65, and the Momentum indicator retreats modestly within positive territory, rather reflecting the lack of follow-through than suggesting an upcoming downward move.
Support levels: 0.7490 0.7450 0.741
Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.