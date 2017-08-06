AUD/USD analysis: flat ahead of further Chinese data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7545

The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat around 0.7545, trimming early losses that followed the release of Australian trade figures, showing that the trade surplus narrowed sharply as coal exports were disrupted following Cyclone Debbie. April's trade balance offered a surplus of A$0.55B, well below previous A$3.16B or the expected A$1.95B. A sharp increase in Chinese exports, however, up by 22.1% in May, offset the negative Australian figure. China will release its May inflation figures while Australia will release some housing data, although the result of UK election, to be release early Asia, may offset everything else, at least until the market ends digesting the result. From a technical point of view, the upside remains favored, given that the pair is holding well above a bullish 20 SMA in its 4 hours chart and near its recent multi-week high, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 65, and the Momentum indicator retreats modestly within positive territory, rather reflecting the lack of follow-through than suggesting an upcoming downward move.

Support levels: 0.7490 0.7450 0.741

Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640

