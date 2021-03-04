The USD was back in demand on Wednesday and exerted some pressure on AUD/USD.

Surging US bond yields and the prevalent risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD.

Upbeat Australian trade balance figures assisted the pair to regain traction on Thursday.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and ended near the lower end of its daily trading range, stalling this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 0.7700 mark. The pair initially found some support from a better-than-expected Australian Q4 GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded by 3.1% during the October-December period. Adding to this, the previous quarter's reading was also revised higher to 3.4% from 3.3% estimated previously. The pair, however, struggled to gain any meaningful traction and retreated from weekly tops amid a broad-based US dollar strength.

The greenback was back in demand amid a sudden pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued reaction to the upbeat US economic outlook. The impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan has been fueling expectations for a relatively stronger US economic recovery from the pandemic. The reflation trade further forced investors to price in a possible uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retail ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Wednesday's disappointing macro data.

The ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 117K jobs in February, fewer than 177K anticipate and the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 195K. Separately, the official US ISM Services PMI fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 previous and the employment sub-component also dropped 2.5 to 52.7. The data pointed to the sluggish recovery in the labour market, though was offset by a sharp rise in a measure of prices paid by companies. In fact, input costs surged to the highest level in nearly 12-1/2 years and further bolstered expectations for faster inflation in the near-term.

Meanwhile, The violent selloff in the US Treasuries raised concerns about distressed selling in other assets and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the safe-haven USD and further contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The pair lost some additional ground during the early part of the Asian session on Thursday and was further pressured by softer Australian Retail Sales figures for January. That said, upbeat trade balance data assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near mid-0.7700s and recover a major part of the overnight losses.

Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum, though the prevalent risk-off mood might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait and see if the Fed Chair Jerome Powell – during a scheduled speech later this Thursday – addresses concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. In the meantime, the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might provide a fresh impetus to the major and produce some trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide dragged the pair below a three-day-old ascending trend-channel support. Given the recent sharp pullback from the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops, the mentioned channel constituted the formation of a bearish continuation flag chart pattern. Hence, any further positive move might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. That said, a sustained move beyond the 0.7835-40 supply zone (weekly tops) will negate the bearish outlook and pave the way for additional gains. The pair might then aim back to reclaim the 0.7900 mark.

On the flip side, weakness below the daily swing lows, around mid-0.7700s will reaffirm the bearish set-up and drag the pair back towards the 0.7700 mark. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards the 0.7640 intermediate support en-route the 0.7600 round-figure mark.