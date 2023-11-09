Share:

AUD/USD attracts some buyers and snaps a three-day losing streak to the weekly trough.

The USD remains depressed amid the recent fall in the US bond yields and lends support.

Expectations that the RBA is done raising rates and China’s economic woes could cap gains.

The AUD/USD pair gains some positive traction on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled a three-day-old downtrend to sub-0.6400 levels, or the weekly low touched the previous day. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the early European session, though the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased its cash rate to a 12-year high of 4.35% at the end of the November policy meeting on Tuesday and underscored the risk of inflation remaining higher for longer. The central bank, however, softened its tightening bias and noted that whether further tightening of monetary policy is required will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. This was seen as a step back from the October statement, wherein it stated that some further tightening may be required, which, along with China's economic woes, might continue to act as a headwind for the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Investors remain concerned about the worsening economic conditions in China and the fears were fueled by weak inflation data released earlier this Thursday. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that both the Consumer and Producer Price Index (CPI and PPI) shrank in October, pointing to sustained disinflationary pressures in the wake of sluggish domestic demand and business activity. The data ramps up concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, which, along with the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, might contribute to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains on the defensive in the wake of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond hangs near its lowest level in more than a month in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening campaign. That said, comments by several Fed officials this week raised uncertainty about the future rate-hike path, which might hold back the USD bears from placing aggressive bets.

Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be looked upon for cues about the next policy move. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Heading into the key event risk, the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data could produce short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders, suggesting that any subsequent move up is likely to get sold into and run out to steam rather quickly.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent decline add credence to the negative outlook for the AUD/USD pair. Spot prices, however, manage to find some support ahead of the 50-day SMA, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the 0.6400 mark before positioning for any further losses. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 0.6335-0.6325 horizontal support zone and eventually drop the 0.6300 mark en route to the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 region, touched on October 26.

On the flip side, the 0.6460-0.6465 supply zone now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.6500 psychological mark. A sustained breakout through, leading to a move beyond the 0.6520-0.6525 area, or a near three-month high touched on Monday, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.6600 mark and climb further towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 0.6620-0.6625 zone.