AUD/USD
The AUD/USD encountered the technical resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7370 on Tuesday morning. Since the encounter, the currency pair has been declining. By the middle of Wednesday's trading hours, the rate had reached the 0.7263 level. In addition, note that the 0.7300 mark was confirmed as a resistance, as the pair bounced off it.
In the case that the AUD/USD continues to decline, it could reach the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7259. Below the pivot point, the October 6 low-level zone might provide support.
However, a potential surge would have to first pass the resistance of the 0.7300 mark, before aiming at the 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7320.
