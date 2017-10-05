AUD/USD analysis: failure at 0.7400 maintains the risk towards the downside

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7367

The AUD/USD pair advanced for the first time this week, closing the day at 0.7367. The pair, however, trimmed half of its daily gains ahead of the close, meeting selling interest on an approach to the 0.7400 figure. The early recovery was backed by positive news coming from China, as inflation in the country rose 1.2% in April and when compared to a year earlier, and by 0.1% when compared to the previous month, bouncing from a 0.3% decline in March. The producer price index, however, disappointed again, up just by 6.4% annually, below previous 7.6% and expectations of 6.9%. Australia will release its May consumer inflation expectations during the upcoming Asian session, latest at 4.1%. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, a brief recovery above its 20 SMA was quickly reverted, whilst technical indicators held within bearish territory, now resuming their declines. A recovery above 0.7420 is required to see some further relief recoveries in the Aussie, although a break below 0.7330, will likely result in a test of 0.7250.

Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250

Resistance levels: 0.7380 0.7420 0.7460

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD