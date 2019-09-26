AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6753

US-China trade relationship at a positive moment, market players still cautious.

The AUD/USD pair retains the bearish stance, points to retest year lows.

The Aussie found some market favour this Thursday, advancing against the greenback to 0.6780 amid a better perception of risk during London trading hours, which led to substantial gains in Asian and European indexes. The AUD/USD pair resumed its decline ahead of Wall Street’s close despite equities lost momentum upward, as demand for the greenback prevailed.

In the US-China trade front, things are for now quietly positive, following comments from US President Trump who said that a deal might be closer than expected, and news indicating that the spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of the next round of talks. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer for the rest of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has trimmed intraday gains ahead of the close, ending the day pretty much unchanged in the 0.6750 price zone. The short-term picture is bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, it failed to extend gains beyond a mild-bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the larger ones, while technical indicators hold near daily lows well into negative ground. Furthermore, the pair was unable to advance beyond a key Fibonacci level at 0.6770, which means that it is still at risk of extending its slump toward 0.6676, the yearly low.

Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840