AUD/USD analysis: fading AUD momentum vs. weakened USD

The AUD/USD pair started the day with a soft tone, falling to a fresh weekly low of 0.7941, but recovered to end the day marginally higher near 0.7980. Helping the Aussie to rebound were local building approvals, up a seasonally adjusted 10.9% in June, after falling 5.4% in May. The country will release its June trade balance figures during the upcoming Asian session, expected to show a smaller-than-expected surplus after May's surge. From a technical point of view, the fading momentum after several attempts to break beyond 0.8000 are denting bull's confidence, anyway not ready to give up, particularly against a weak dollar. From a technical point of view, the pair is neutral in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price stands a handful of pips below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere, stuck around their mid-lines. As commented on previous updates, the key support comes at 0.7870, with the bearish potential most likely increasing on a break below it.

