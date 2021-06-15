AUD/USD Analysis: Eyes FOMC after RBA minutes failed to provide any impetus

AUD/USD edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked follow-through buying.

An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The RBA monetary policy meeting minutes did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the aussie.

The AUD/USD pair showed some resilience below the 0.7700 mark and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked any strong follow-through buying. In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a modest US dollar strength. This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

The markets now seem worried about rising inflationary pressures and might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal. Expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped put a tentative floor under the USD. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into the FOMC monetary policy meeting. This was seen as another factor that capped any meaningful upside for the major.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the June RBA Monetary Policy Meeting, released during the Asian session on Tuesday, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the Australian dollar. While acknowledging that the economic recovery in Australia was stronger than expected, the minutes reaffirmed that the policy would need to remain highly accommodative to reach full employment. The Board further agreed that it would be premature to consider ceasing the bond-buying program.

The pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 0.7700 round-figure mark and has been oscillating well within the previous day's trading range. Investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the much-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday. The rate statement will be closely scrutinized for clues about a possible change in the Fed's monetary policy outlook and if policymakers have already started a discussion on tapering the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

In the meantime, market participants will look forward to a slew of important US macro releases for some trading impetus later during the early North American session. Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for May, Producer Price Index (PPI), Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Friday’s dramatic turnaround from over two-week tops might have shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. That said, the lack of any follow-through selling below the 0.7700 mark warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. The next relevant support is pegged near monthly swing lows, around the 0.7645 region, below which the pair seems all set the accelerate the fall towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7530 area touched on April 1.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7755-60 supply zone. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.7800 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further beyond an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7855-60 region, towards the 0.7900 round figure.