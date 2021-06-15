AUD/USD Analysis: Eyes FOMC after RBA minutes failed to provide any impetus

- AUD/USD edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked follow-through buying.
- An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- The RBA monetary policy meeting minutes did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the aussie.
The AUD/USD pair showed some resilience below the 0.7700 mark and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked any strong follow-through buying. In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a modest US dollar strength. This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.
The markets now seem worried about rising inflationary pressures and might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal. Expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped put a tentative floor under the USD. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into the FOMC monetary policy meeting. This was seen as another factor that capped any meaningful upside for the major.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the June RBA Monetary Policy Meeting, released during the Asian session on Tuesday, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the Australian dollar. While acknowledging that the economic recovery in Australia was stronger than expected, the minutes reaffirmed that the policy would need to remain highly accommodative to reach full employment. The Board further agreed that it would be premature to consider ceasing the bond-buying program.
The pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 0.7700 round-figure mark and has been oscillating well within the previous day's trading range. Investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the much-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday. The rate statement will be closely scrutinized for clues about a possible change in the Fed's monetary policy outlook and if policymakers have already started a discussion on tapering the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to a slew of important US macro releases for some trading impetus later during the early North American session. Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for May, Producer Price Index (PPI), Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the pair.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, Friday’s dramatic turnaround from over two-week tops might have shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. That said, the lack of any follow-through selling below the 0.7700 mark warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. The next relevant support is pegged near monthly swing lows, around the 0.7645 region, below which the pair seems all set the accelerate the fall towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7530 area touched on April 1.
On the flip side, any meaningful positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7755-60 supply zone. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.7800 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further beyond an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7855-60 region, towards the 0.7900 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
Gold bears lacking conviction ahead of US Retail Sales, FOMC
Gold price steadies as the US dollar hovers near-monthly tops. XAU/USD tumbled over 1% on Monday and hit the lowest levels since May 17 at $1845, as sellers sped up entries on a sustained break below the critical daily trendline support at $1879.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.