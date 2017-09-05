AUD/USD analysis: eyeing Chinese inflation for direction

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7348

The AUD/USD pair extended its decline to a fresh 4-month low of 0.7328 this Tuesday, as the Aussie took a hit from March Retail Sales that came in well below expected. Sales fell by 0.1% in March, against expectations of a 0.3% advance, with the report attributing the decline to weather and abnormal wet conditions during the month. The pair managed to bounce modestly, but remained contained below its previous monthly low, maintaining the risk towards the downside, although upcoming direction will depend on Chinese inflation figures, to be released early Wednesday. Another batch of Chinese poor figures will likely undermine further demand for the Aussie. Technical readings support the bearish case, as an early advance was rejected by a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while indicators in the same time frame have turned south, with the Momentum at fresh weekly lows and the RSI holding near oversold readings. The pair has a major long term support at 0.7250, a probable bearish target for the upcoming session should the downward momentum persist.

Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250

Resistance levels: 0.7365 0.7420 0.7460

