AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6901

Australian Building Permits seen collapsing again in June.

Decreasing dollar’s demand failed to underpin the commodity-linked currency.

AUD/USD to gain bearish momentum on a break below 0.6880, the immediate support.

The AUD/USD pair has extended its decline by a handful of pips this Monday, bottoming for the day at 0.6894 to finally settle around the 0.6900 figure. A light macroeconomic calendar at the beginning of the day kept the pair ranging, alongside with moderating dollar’s demand, ahead of the US Central Bank monetary policy meeting this week. Anyway, the greenback remained among the strongest currencies across the board. The mixed tone of worldwide equities helped to keep the pair at multi-week lows. Australia will release June Building Permits during the upcoming Asian session, seen decreasing by 1.0% MoM and by 24.3% YoY.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis for a sixth consecutive trading day, which maintains the dominant bearish trend firmly in place. At the same time, the pair has declined for seven days in-a-row, which usually entails a higher risk of a corrective advance. The pair is extremely oversold in the 4 hours chart, with the RSI indicator still heading south at around 18, and the Momentum indicator resuming its advance also in oversold territory. In the mentioned chart, the 20 SMA keeps heading sharply lower below the larger ones, currently at around 0.6935, acting as dynamic resistance.

Support levels: 0.6880 0.6850 0.6820

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6975 0.7010