AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6901
- Australian Building Permits seen collapsing again in June.
- Decreasing dollar’s demand failed to underpin the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD to gain bearish momentum on a break below 0.6880, the immediate support.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its decline by a handful of pips this Monday, bottoming for the day at 0.6894 to finally settle around the 0.6900 figure. A light macroeconomic calendar at the beginning of the day kept the pair ranging, alongside with moderating dollar’s demand, ahead of the US Central Bank monetary policy meeting this week. Anyway, the greenback remained among the strongest currencies across the board. The mixed tone of worldwide equities helped to keep the pair at multi-week lows. Australia will release June Building Permits during the upcoming Asian session, seen decreasing by 1.0% MoM and by 24.3% YoY.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis for a sixth consecutive trading day, which maintains the dominant bearish trend firmly in place. At the same time, the pair has declined for seven days in-a-row, which usually entails a higher risk of a corrective advance. The pair is extremely oversold in the 4 hours chart, with the RSI indicator still heading south at around 18, and the Momentum indicator resuming its advance also in oversold territory. In the mentioned chart, the 20 SMA keeps heading sharply lower below the larger ones, currently at around 0.6935, acting as dynamic resistance.
Support levels: 0.6880 0.6850 0.6820
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6975 0.7010
EUR/USD corrects higher, holds on to yearly losses
The EUR/USD pair managed to bounce from near 1.1100 to the settle around 1.1150, still at risk of piercing the mentioned low amid central banks’ imbalances.
GBP/USD collapsed on increased odds for a hard-Brexit
UK PM Johnson’s Cabinet preparations for a no-deal Brexit spooked Sterling bulls. Johnson stubbornly requesting the EU to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement and drop the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY nears 109.00 ahead of BOJ’s Monetary Policy decision
The Bank of Japan will announce its latest decision on monetary policy early Tuesday. No surprises expected as Japanese policymakers’ hand are tied by the massive stimulus already in place.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity.