AUD/USD Analysis: Extends hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired rejection slide from 200-day SMA

- AUD/USD extends the overnight rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.
- Hawkish FOMC minutes weigh on investors’ sentiment and the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Bets that the Fed is done raising rates undermine the USD and should help limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure heading into the European session on Wednesday and retreats further from its highest level since August 10, around the 0.6590 region touched the previous day. Investors turned cautious in the wake of the hawkish-sounding FOMC minutes, which reiterated the Federal Reserve's (Fed) stance to keep interest rates higher for longer. Policymakers remain committed to tightening policy further if progress in controlling inflation falters, casting doubts over the notion that the Fed was done raising interest rates. This led to the overnight modest recovery in the US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen weighing on risk-sensitive assets, including the Australian Dollar (AUD).
FOMC members, meanwhile, agreed that they can proceed carefully and make policy decisions on the totality of incoming data and its implications for the economic outlook as well as the balance of risks. This reaffirms market expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates any further. The Fed funds futures market is indicating that the US central bank will maintain the status quo in December, and in fact, is pricing in cuts starting in May 2024. This, in turn, keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to a two-month low and might cap any meaningful USD recovery from its lowest level since August 31 touched on Tuesday. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance should limit losses for the AUD/USD pair.
The minutes from the November 7th RBA meeting released on Tuesday revealed that Board members saw the risk that inflation expectations could increase if rates were not raised. The RBA also warned that inflation remained too high and the forecast of inflation falling within the 2%-3% target range was based on one or two rate hikes. Adding to this, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said on Tuesday that inflation will be a crucial challenge for the economy over the next one or two years, setting the stage for further policy tightening. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent move-up witnessed over the past two weeks or so has run out of steam and positioning for any further depreciating move.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamic and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities ahead of the flash PMI prints from Australia, due on Thursday.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair on Tuesday faced rejection near the 0.6590 confluence – comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October decline. The subsequent downfall warrants caution for bullish traders. That said, positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.6515 region.
This is closely followed by the 0.6500 psychological mark, and the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6490 regions, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. Spot prices might then accelerate the slide towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6420-0.6415 region, en route to the 0.6400 mark. Some follow-through selling might then turn the pair vulnerable to test the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone before eventually dropping to the 0.6300 round figure and the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 area touched in October.
On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a sustained breakout through the 0.6590 confluence hurdle, above which the AUD/USD pair could aim to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6650-0.6655 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow spot prices to reclaim the 0.6700 mark for the first time since early August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to three-day lows after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to it lowest level in three days below 1.0900 in the American session on the back of renewed US Dollar strength. The Greenback benefited from the US economic data that included a better-than-expected Jobless Claims report.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.2500 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD accelerated to the downside after US economic data and fell to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after struggling to find demand earlier in the week.
Gold falls toward $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.4%, providing a boost to the US Dollar and weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA makes gains ahead of Thanksgiving break
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday as the market experiences low trading volume ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s shortened session.