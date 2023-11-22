AUD/USD Analysis: Extends hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired rejection slide from 200-day SMA

Share:

AUD/USD extends the overnight rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.

Hawkish FOMC minutes weigh on investors’ sentiment and the risk-sensitive Aussie.

Bets that the Fed is done raising rates undermine the USD and should help limit losses.

The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure heading into the European session on Wednesday and retreats further from its highest level since August 10, around the 0.6590 region touched the previous day. Investors turned cautious in the wake of the hawkish-sounding FOMC minutes, which reiterated the Federal Reserve's (Fed) stance to keep interest rates higher for longer. Policymakers remain committed to tightening policy further if progress in controlling inflation falters, casting doubts over the notion that the Fed was done raising interest rates. This led to the overnight modest recovery in the US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen weighing on risk-sensitive assets, including the Australian Dollar (AUD).

FOMC members, meanwhile, agreed that they can proceed carefully and make policy decisions on the totality of incoming data and its implications for the economic outlook as well as the balance of risks. This reaffirms market expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates any further. The Fed funds futures market is indicating that the US central bank will maintain the status quo in December, and in fact, is pricing in cuts starting in May 2024. This, in turn, keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to a two-month low and might cap any meaningful USD recovery from its lowest level since August 31 touched on Tuesday. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance should limit losses for the AUD/USD pair.

The minutes from the November 7th RBA meeting released on Tuesday revealed that Board members saw the risk that inflation expectations could increase if rates were not raised. The RBA also warned that inflation remained too high and the forecast of inflation falling within the 2%-3% target range was based on one or two rate hikes. Adding to this, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said on Tuesday that inflation will be a crucial challenge for the economy over the next one or two years, setting the stage for further policy tightening. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent move-up witnessed over the past two weeks or so has run out of steam and positioning for any further depreciating move.

Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamic and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities ahead of the flash PMI prints from Australia, due on Thursday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair on Tuesday faced rejection near the 0.6590 confluence – comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October decline. The subsequent downfall warrants caution for bullish traders. That said, positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.6515 region.

This is closely followed by the 0.6500 psychological mark, and the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6490 regions, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. Spot prices might then accelerate the slide towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6420-0.6415 region, en route to the 0.6400 mark. Some follow-through selling might then turn the pair vulnerable to test the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone before eventually dropping to the 0.6300 round figure and the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 area touched in October.

On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a sustained breakout through the 0.6590 confluence hurdle, above which the AUD/USD pair could aim to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6650-0.6655 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow spot prices to reclaim the 0.6700 mark for the first time since early August.