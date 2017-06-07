AUD/USD analysis: equities sour tone drag the Aussie lower

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7584

The Aussie remained under pressure this Thursday, ending the day around 0.7584, not far from the weekly low set on Wednesday at 0.7570, despite strong local data released at the beginning of the day. The local trade balance for May recorded a surplus of 2.471 billion in seasonally adjusted terms, more than doubling market's forecast, helped by a sharp rebound in exports, up by 9% in the month. Nevertheless, the pair was affected by the negative tone in equities, as worldwide indexes closed in the red, affecting the commodity-related currency. There are no major releases scheduled for this Friday in the country, with attention centered on Friday's US Nonfarm Payroll report, although the pair will likely continue responding to equities' behavior. In the 4 hours chart, an intraday advance was rejected by a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 0.7610, whilst the Momentum indicator is losing upward strength below its 100 level and the RSI indicator consolidates around 39, all of which limits chances of a steeper recovery. The 200 EMA in the mentioned chart is the immediate support at 0.7560, with a break below favoring a slide down to 0.7490, particularly if the greenback gets a boost from local employment data.

Support levels: 0.7560 0.7525 0.7490

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7640 0.7680

