AUD/USD analysis: equities lead the way

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7430

The AUD/USD pair edged lower this Wednesday, settling at 0.7430 as a strong decline in equities weighed on the Aussie. The pair advanced up to 0.7476 at the beginning of the day, supported by official Chinese PMIs as May's manufacturing figure came in better-than-expected up to 51.2 and matching previous reading, while the non-manufacturing sector expanded to 54.5 from previous 54.0. Nevertheless, the pair enters the Asian session near its daily low of 0.7424, tracking Wall Street's losses. Technically, the intraday decline stalled around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, now the immediate support at 0.7420. In the 4 hours chart, the price was unable to surpass its 200 EMA and currently extends its decline below the 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south, the Momentum around 100 and the RSI at 42, all of which leans the scale towards the downside, particularly on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 0.7420 0.7390 0.7365

Resistance levels: 0.7470 0.7515 0.7550

