AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6970

ANZ Job Advertisement report posted a modest monthly gain in June.

Wall Street extended its decline in quiet trading, hurt AUD.

The Australian dollar has tried to recover some ground against its American rival, but the pair was unable to retake the 0.7000 level, falling afterward to close the day marginally lower around 0.6970. Australia released at the beginning of the day the ANZ Job advertisement report, which showed that, when compared to the previous month, job ads gained 4.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis in June, although when compared to a year earlier, declined by 9.1%. This Tuesday, the NAB will publish June Business Confidence, foreseen at 2 vs. the previous 7, and Business Conditions, seen at 3 vs. the previous 1. The intraday decline could be attributed to the sour tone of US equities, as Wall Street continued easing on the back of speculation of an optimistic Fed.

The AUD/USD pair retains the bearish stance seen on the previous update, with selling interest getting stronger around the 0.7000 mentioned figure. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA has gained a modest downward slope above the current level, while technical indicators remain near their recent lows, the Momentum heading lower and the RSI directionless. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain their upward slopes in the 0.6950 price zone, with a break below it required to confirm further declines ahead.

Support levels: 0.6950 0.6915 0.6880

Resistance levels: 0.7005 0.7040 0.7070