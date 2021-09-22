AUD/USD Analysis: Edges higher on Evergrande news, markets await Fed decision

AUD/USD settled with modest losses for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

The risk-on impulse assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on Wednesday.

The upside seems limited as the focus remains glued to the key FOMC policy decision.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally settled in the red for the fourth successive day. The risk-on impulse in the markets prompted some selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the major. However, concerns about China Evergrande's debt crisis, the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown kept a lid on the optimism. This, along with expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, acted as a tailwind for the USD and prompted fresh selling around the pair.

Despite the pullback, the pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.7220 region and edged higher during the Asian session on Wednesday. Struggling Chinese property giant Evergrande said it would make an upcoming bond coupon on Thursday and eased immediate fears of a messy corporate collapse. This, in turn, boosted the global risk sentiment and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The upside, however, remains limited amid speculations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later.

Hence, the market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and investors will look for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering move. Apart from this, the latest economic projections, especially the so-called dot plot, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamic. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent leg down has run its course and placing aggressive bullish bets around the major.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent downfall from the highest level since mid-July has been along a downward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for additional losses. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the top boundary of the mentioned channel, currently near the 0.7300 mark.

That said, a sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7335 horizontal resistance climb further towards the 0.7370 static resistance. This is followed by the 0.7400 round-figure mark, above which the pair seems all set to accelerate the momentum back towards monthly swing highs, around the 0.7475-80 region.

On the flip side, the 0.7220 area might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.7200-0.7195 region. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 0.7125 intermediate support. The pair could eventually drop back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark touched on August 20.