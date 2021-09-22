AUD/USD Analysis: Edges higher on Evergrande news, markets await Fed decision

- AUD/USD settled with modest losses for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The risk-on impulse assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- The upside seems limited as the focus remains glued to the key FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally settled in the red for the fourth successive day. The risk-on impulse in the markets prompted some selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the major. However, concerns about China Evergrande's debt crisis, the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown kept a lid on the optimism. This, along with expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, acted as a tailwind for the USD and prompted fresh selling around the pair.
Despite the pullback, the pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.7220 region and edged higher during the Asian session on Wednesday. Struggling Chinese property giant Evergrande said it would make an upcoming bond coupon on Thursday and eased immediate fears of a messy corporate collapse. This, in turn, boosted the global risk sentiment and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The upside, however, remains limited amid speculations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later.
Hence, the market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and investors will look for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering move. Apart from this, the latest economic projections, especially the so-called dot plot, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamic. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent leg down has run its course and placing aggressive bullish bets around the major.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent downfall from the highest level since mid-July has been along a downward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for additional losses. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the top boundary of the mentioned channel, currently near the 0.7300 mark.
That said, a sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7335 horizontal resistance climb further towards the 0.7370 static resistance. This is followed by the 0.7400 round-figure mark, above which the pair seems all set to accelerate the momentum back towards monthly swing highs, around the 0.7475-80 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7220 area might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.7200-0.7195 region. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 0.7125 intermediate support. The pair could eventually drop back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark touched on August 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed
Gold prices print minute gains on Wednesday and lack conviction to break $1,780 convincingly due to a sudden uptick in the greenback following a show from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). FOMC volatility, improved risk sentiment exert pressure on the higher side.
MATIC price at make or break point as Polygon launches $2 million bounty program
MATIC price has experienced a massive downswing over the past four days and seems to have found temporary relief. If the buyers step in, there is a chance of a minor rally, but failing to do so might trigger a further descent.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.