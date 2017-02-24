AUD/USD analysis: easing within range, downside limited by 0.7600

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7666

The AUD/USD pair advanced to a fresh 3-month high of 0.7740 this past week, but was once again unable to sustain gains beyond 0.7700. The pair retreated at the beginning of the day, after RBA's Governor Lowe said that he expects "a period of stability" in interest rates, when testifying before a parliamentary committee. Lowe also dismissed the possibility of a rate cut, indicating that such move won't fund consumption but house buying, which will push up house prices even higher. Dollar's demand fueled the slide on Friday, although the pair settled at the higher end of its latest range, and unless it break below 0.7600, the downside will likely remain limited. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price converges with a bullish 20 SMA around 0.7670, whist technical indicators eased within positive territory, with not enough directional Momentum. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below its 20 SMA and that it has broken below a daily ascendant trend line coming from January 27th low of 0.7511, currently around 0.7680. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned flat after entering bearish territory, limiting chances of a downward move, unless the price accelerates below 0.7640, the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.7640 0.7600 0.7555

Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7740 0.7770

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD