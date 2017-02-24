AUD/USD analysis: easing within range, downside limited by 0.7600
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7666
The AUD/USD pair advanced to a fresh 3-month high of 0.7740 this past week, but was once again unable to sustain gains beyond 0.7700. The pair retreated at the beginning of the day, after RBA's Governor Lowe said that he expects "a period of stability" in interest rates, when testifying before a parliamentary committee. Lowe also dismissed the possibility of a rate cut, indicating that such move won't fund consumption but house buying, which will push up house prices even higher. Dollar's demand fueled the slide on Friday, although the pair settled at the higher end of its latest range, and unless it break below 0.7600, the downside will likely remain limited. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price converges with a bullish 20 SMA around 0.7670, whist technical indicators eased within positive territory, with not enough directional Momentum. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below its 20 SMA and that it has broken below a daily ascendant trend line coming from January 27th low of 0.7511, currently around 0.7680. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned flat after entering bearish territory, limiting chances of a downward move, unless the price accelerates below 0.7640, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.7640 0.7600 0.7555
Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7740 0.7770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.